Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Achieves Market Cap of $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00077260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00123657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00177495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,000.55 or 0.98734355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.93 or 0.07080726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.00903912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

