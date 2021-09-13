Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

