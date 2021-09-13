DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DRRX opened at $1.21 on Monday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. On average, research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 879.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11,306.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,260,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 631,869 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

