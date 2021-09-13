Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.40 ($51.06).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

DUE opened at €43.26 ($50.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.28 and a 200-day moving average of €36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 148.15. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

