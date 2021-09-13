DXdao Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $535.60 or 0.01203996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $26.42 million and $300,567.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00771062 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.