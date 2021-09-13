e-Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $106.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00399770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,360 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,098 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

