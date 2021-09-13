e-Money (NGM) Price Up 31.6% This Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. e-Money has a market cap of $19.58 million and $686,758.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002198 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, e-Money has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00122206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00173204 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,129.28 or 1.00082842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.93 or 0.07276093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.41 or 0.00885763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

