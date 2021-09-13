Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 39.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 76.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 96.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE opened at $50.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.38 million, a P/E ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.