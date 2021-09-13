Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $685.38 million, a PE ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

