Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.38 million, a P/E ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

