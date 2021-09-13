Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce $23.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.76 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

EAR stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.77 million and a PE ratio of -16.22.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 784,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eargo by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 937,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

