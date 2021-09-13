Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.25

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 340515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Eargo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $795.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eargo during the first quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.