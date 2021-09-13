Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 7.1% Higher

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares traded up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.85. 948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 317,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $678.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $94,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

