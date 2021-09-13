EasyFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00011660 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

