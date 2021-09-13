eCash (XEC) Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and $247.31 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00076816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00124657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00173329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,270.24 or 0.99993024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.96 or 0.07178531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.10 or 0.00892582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.48 or 0.00882370 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,841,823,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.