Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.30 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

ECHO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.77. 67,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields now owns 15,520,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 135,945 shares during the period. Mohican Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,406,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

