Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.25 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.77. 67,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,669. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.