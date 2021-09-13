Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.60.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $225.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

