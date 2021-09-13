Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 199.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 317,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,465,000 after purchasing an additional 211,603 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $225.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.