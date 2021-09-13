Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.3% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,208. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.