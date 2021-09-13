EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches Market Cap of $607,621.53

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $607,621.53 and $211,595.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,135.92 or 1.00151529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00080262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00071291 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

