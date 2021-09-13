Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 15,484 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.50. 11,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.61. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

