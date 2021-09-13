Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 496.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 113,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,160. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

