Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 307.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,331 shares during the quarter. United States Steel makes up 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.25% of United States Steel worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $47,106,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 737,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. 501,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,238,540. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.