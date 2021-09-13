Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $236.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

