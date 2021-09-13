Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 13,471 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.18. 28,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

