Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 150,714 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,714 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.92. 100,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,165 shares of company stock worth $26,817,504. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

