Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 25,909 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,909 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 153,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,989. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.