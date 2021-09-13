Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 29,619 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

ACN traded down $5.65 on Monday, hitting $336.27. 34,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,716. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.55 and its 200-day moving average is $295.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.