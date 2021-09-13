Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 410,779 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,779 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 213,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. South State Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 67,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 452,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,032. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

