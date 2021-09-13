Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 9,782 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $11.32 on Monday, hitting $415.23. 113,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

