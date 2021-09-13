Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,222,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.48% of Coeur Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 137,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 516.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 966,332 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $7.14. 156,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

