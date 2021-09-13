Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 247,777 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 247,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,000. Intel makes up 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,238,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

