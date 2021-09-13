Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,118 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Copart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 43.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.54. 14,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,290. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

