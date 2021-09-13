Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,851 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.33. 89,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

