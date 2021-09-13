Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78,986 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.87. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

