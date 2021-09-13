Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,924 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.11% of Cameco worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $25.13. 1,140,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,228. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

