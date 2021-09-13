Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.00. 188,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,820,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $637.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

