Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.31% of Fluor worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

FLR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.