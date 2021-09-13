Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $10.11 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

SBAC remained flat at $$352.82 during trading on Monday. 6,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

