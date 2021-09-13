Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $375.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.58 and its 200-day moving average is $327.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

