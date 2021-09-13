Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,620. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.80. 28,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

