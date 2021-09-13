Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 145,206 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,750. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

