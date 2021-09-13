Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $19.20 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 297.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.1% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.80. The company had a trading volume of 123,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,691. The firm has a market cap of $343.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.45 and a 200 day moving average of $369.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

