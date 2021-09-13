Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $8.43 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $4.73 on Monday, hitting $377.15. 4,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.63 and a 200 day moving average of $402.86. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

