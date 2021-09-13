Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.95% of Nabors Industries worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.04. 2,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

