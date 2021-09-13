Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,065 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.27% of Terex worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.17. 10,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,329. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. Terex Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

