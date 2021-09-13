Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.28. The company had a trading volume of 126,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,097. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average is $125.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

