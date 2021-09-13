Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.27. 3,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.66.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,567 shares of company stock worth $628,562 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

