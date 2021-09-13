Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $8.34 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of UDR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UDR by 60.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.59. 34,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,045. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

